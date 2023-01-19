OPINION: Nambucca Valley Emergency Services – Australian Red Cross

JANUARY 2023

The Nambucca Valley team were busy towards the end of the last year with a number of community

events within our area and further north.

Community Events

Club Scotts: Wednesday 23 November 2022

Nambucca Valley Red Cross were invited by Vanessa Barbour, Manager, to present a brief session on

the role of the Red Cross at an Evacuation Centre.

Vanessa and committee members of the community were supportive of this event and group discussions provided clarity concerning the key considerations and issues at such centres.

The safety of the community is a key consideration for the Club Scotts and we thank Vanessa for inviting Red Cross to connect with this community.

Club Iluka: Fun Day, Sunday 27 November 2022

Woolgoolga Emergency Services Red Cross invited Helen Mower and Adele McCollom to attend a Fun Day at Iluka, as Pillowcase Presenters and assist with two pillowcase presentations.

The day was sponsored by COPE (Iluka Community organisation – planning for emergencies) to promote future

disaster preparedness and assist in connecting the community.

A Red Cross marquee was located in an outside area of the club and provided support to residents on up-to-date resources available to help in an emergency situation including the latest Apps for Emergencies.

It was a fun day full of activities including barefoot bowls, face painting and tattoos with live music and farm animals for the younger members of the family to see and enjoy.

AS Facility – Coffs Harbour Airport: 16 December 2022

Networking with Woolgoolga Emergency Services also occurred in December 2022.

Both teams attended a tour of the Air Services at Coffs Harbour Airport.

This was an opportunity for all members to familiarise themselves with the layout of the facility which could be beneficial should an emergency event unfold at this location.

Pillowcase – Preparedness session

Red Cross deliver the program ‘Pillowcase’ to primary schools across the state.

Since Covid this delivery has been suspended until restrictions were lifted regarding access to schools.

2023 will see the reintroduction of this into our local community once again.

We encourage local primary schools to a take advantage of Pillowcase and invite Red Cross to deliver this short

presentation to their students.

This session is fun and helps children to think about an emergency and what to pack in their pillowcase.

NSW Floods

The floods in Eastern Australia have had a devastating impact on communities.

People who lost their homes months ago are still living in limbo, struggling to recover.

Red Cross teams have supported communities in the Northern Rivers, Murray Riverina, Central West,

Far West, Central Coast, Hunter, Hawkesbury and Sydney.

We will continue to help people face the huge task of putting their lives back together and connect with people who are isolated from friends and family.

Overseas: Ukraine

24 November 2022 marked nine months since the escalation of the international armed conflict in Ukraine.

It’s estimated up to eighteen million people have been affected, many of them living in active conflict zones facing loss of power, heating, water and health care.

Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement have reached over ten million people, providing essential humanitarian assistance, healthcare including mental health support, cash and voucher assistance, water and sanitation services, as well as supporting voluntary evacuations from armed-conflict-affected areas.

As a last thought, recovery is never short or easy.

Like our fires and floods or any emergency situation, please remember and be reassured that Red Cross will be there for as long as it takes.

Red Cross Emergency Services: Team Meeting

Our first meeting for 2023 will be held at the Red Cross Teahouse in Bowra Street on Saturday 4 February at 9:15 am.

If you are interested in learning more or joining our team, please come along.

By Nambucca Valley Red Cross