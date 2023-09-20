OPINION: Nothing to fear from the Voice

DEAR News Of The Area,

IT is unfortunate that the waters of the proposed referendum have been so muddied that truth and untruth have become horribly muddled.

There is nothing to fear from this referendum.

For undecided voters the facts are as follows.

We will be asked to say if we agree with the recognition of our Indigenous peoples as the first inhabitants of Australia.

I doubt anyone could argue with that.

At the same time we will be asked if we agree with the idea that those same Indigenous people should have a say in matters which affect them, and for this to be included in the constitution. Inclusion in the constitution will provide a safeguard so that these two important issues do not get swept away with a change of government.

Programs currently in place are most effective when developed in consultation.

This is all that will be asked of us.

Advising people to acquaint themselves with the constitution when a body of experienced constitutional lawyers have declared it sound I find puzzling.

The basic principles are sufficient for the layperson and these have been laid out many times.

It would be wiser to acquaint ourselves with the reasons behind the incarceration of Indigenous children, the gap in life expectancy and the appalling health report in remote communities.

No Prime Minister can be expected to know everything about everything, which is why we have various advisory bodies and expertise in finance, health, business, sport etc etc for a PM to draw on.

There is nothing to fear from an advisory body which brings a voice to the table to speak for those most affected in the aboriginal community.

The suggestion that white Australia will have to pay rent is a lie.

Bringing up worries about there being many Indigenous nations is a distraction.

It was never an issue in the days of colonisation and the disadvantage suffered since then is common to all.

Fears about re-racialising Australia is another needless worry.

If anyone thinks we are not a racist people, the frothing at the mouth at the mere thought of a referendum is cause for a rethink.

They should refer to the vitriol on social media coupled with the hideous racist behaviour in football stadiums and the treatment of senior Indigenous leaders like Linda Burney.

The Uluru Statement seeks to unify Australians rather than divide us.

That Indigenous men and women choose to vote for the status quo because they don’t trust any government is a sad indictment on us all.

Can we please close our ears to those who sow fear and discord for political gain.

This was never meant to be political.

Regards,

Margaret ENGLAND,

Toormina.