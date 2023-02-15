OPINION: Orlando Street and Highway intersection

DEAR News Of The Area,

I APPRECIATE that there are restrictions to obtaining more road width exiting Orlando Street across to Bray Street and either way onto the Highway caused by the bridge over the storm water channel.

The situation is exacerbated by the straight ahead/right turn lane being full of vehicles that predominantly wish to turn right onto the highway and more often than not the right hand lane is basically empty as vehicles can’t access it.

If the left turn from the highway adjacent to the Toyota dealer was made narrower there would be enough to have two westbound lanes in Orlando Street back past Mitre 10.

The left of these would be dedicated to straight ahead into Bray St or a left turn south onto the highway (without the need to cross three lanes to the centre of the road).

The right would be a dedicated lane to make a right hand turn north on the highway.

Make the section from the highway to GDT Seccombe Cl 40kph.

Similarly, make the left lane going west on Stadium Dr a left turn only.

Regards,

Peter G FARQUHAR,

East Coast Cabinets.