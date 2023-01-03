OPINION: Our health system needs support

DEAR News Of The Area,

About three months ago I had a fall and broke my wrist.

I had excellent immediate treatment at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

I was told that I would need surgery that day.

It took thirteen days before receiving it.

My need was minor compared with the life and death decisions the triage team has to make.

Nonetheless it should have been done sooner.

My concern is for the staff on the front line who have to put up with the frustration and anger of people like me

who need immediate treatment.

It is not their fault.

All those involved in my care were empathetic to the point of being apologetic and kind.

Don’t be apologetic. It’s not your fault.

They were capable and professional.

The system is severely struggling.

I’m now receiving ongoing treatment.

Hats off to everyone who is keeping things going at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Especially to those who cared for me.

Regards,

Julia MERKEL,

Coffs Harbour.