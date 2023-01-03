OPINION: Please be kind

DEAR News Of The Area

Over the past few years, ‘Please be kind’ signs have become common around us. We’ve been asked to be kind to retail staff. To be kind to people serving us food. Or to be kind to the person over the counter helping us to pay bills at the post office.

Reading NOTA’s coverage about the Voice to Parliament recently, I’m reminded of the unkindness of the 1901 Australian Constitution that didn’t recognise Aboriginal people as Aussie citizens until after our 1967 referendum. I’m reminded of the unkindness (and so much more) of Aboriginal kids being stolen from their families. All this because Aboriginal people didn’t have a say when we made laws about them. I’m reminded of the Nationals who say that it’s only symbolic to have a voice on laws that affect Aboriginal people. I’m also reminded that the Nationals have been in Government for many decades while the health, education and economic gaps between Aboriginal people and non Aboriginal people got wider and wider.

Despite all this unkindness, I’m also reminded of Aboriginal elders who welcome us to Country – a great act of kindness.

So yes, it’s time for Aboriginal people to have a Voice to Parliament to advise Federal Parliament on matters of significance to Indigenous Australians. It’s not just time, but it’s also kind.

Jean-Paul Leung

Toormina