OPINION: Pool Dilemma

DEAR News Of The Area,

I CONCUR with J McKeon (NOTA 21/10).

Due to the ineptitude of our Council the closure of these two pools at the Southern and Northern extremities of our municipality has greatly impacted to the detriment of all Coffs Coast pool users since 30 April 2022.

In both areas a location should be developed for a 50m Olympic Pool within a reasonable proximity of the existing pools.

The 50m pools would enable all our young potential state or national champions proper and equal training.

The current pools need to remain open whilst development is done thus maintaining squad training, adult fitness swimming and exercise groups e.g. aqua aerobics groups (three days a week each attendance 20 to 25 participants, many senior, at each session) and relaxation time for both communities thus maintaining a wide range of pool activities for all ratepayers.

Owing to the situation that Council has created financially it is doubtful that any work on Olympic Pools in these areas will be started for many years.

Therefore it is imperative that Council rectify the current situation immediately with regard to reopening the existing pools.

Ideally an area, such as exists in Toormina, which has a velodrome, skate park, playing fields and a BMX track would greatly benefit the community with the addition of an Olympic Pool.

It is noted that there are ten schools in very close proximity to that area.

Regards,

R FERGUSON,

Boambee East.