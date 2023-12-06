OPINION: Pool management change not adding up



DEAR News Of The Area,

MIDCOAST Council seem to be convinced the Tea Gardens Pool will operate more efficiently under a small operator or a community group arrangement, even though in their own findings this style of operation is shown to be in the ‘High Risk’ category

The current operator, YMCA, is shown to be in the ‘Low Risk’ in safety, yet the council is adamant it does not want a specialist operator for the Tea Gardens Pool.

The Y’s performance in safety and standard of operation has increased from a low rating in the 30 percent range at the time of taking over the pool to a high of 84 percent, just below the Forster and Taree pools.

Given the Y’s tenure has been through a very difficult period managing the Covid requirements, the renovation to the pool and having the pool closed for the first half of the 2022/2023 season, the progress has been excellent.

Staffing has been an issue as in most businesses however there is now a strong complement of local lifeguards to draw from.

The income and attendances for the 2021/22 at Tea Gardens Pool are questionable as confirmation of figures in some cases are estimates only.

Whilst referring to the costs/deficits of the Tea Gardens Pool and other pools in the MidCoast area, the benefits to health and wellbeing has not been factored in.

Council has looked at the changes in monetary terms without the benefits to the community. Should we analyse the cost of the use of libraries, parks, public spaces and ocean baths and determine whether they are profitable?

At a recent council engagement meeting held at Hawks Nest we were told the pool will not be closed.

The community is now being asked for input after the council decision to change management. Bit back to front I think!

If there isn’t a community group or small operator then what is the next option?

As one of many users of the Tea Gardens Pool I commend the Y for the standard of the pool.

The facilities are clean, water clarity and heating a priority in the operation and the staff excellent to deal with.

Our community deserves to be looked after having a facility which is low risk managed by an experienced operator.

Regards,

Leon BOBAKO,

President,

Myall Masters Swimming Club.