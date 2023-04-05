OPINION: Powerful forces out to silence Mark Graham

DEAR News Of The Area,

WHAT goes on?

‘Riot Squad perform night-time bail check on ecologist’ (NOTA 31-3-23).

Mark Graham, a prominent environment scientist, is barred from speaking about Forestry Corporation on social media and entering State Forests.

As the article states, “there is no stipulation that Mr Graham is under curfew or must be home at night”.

Mark is a whistleblower dealing with ecological truths.

He has enemies within conservative politics who deny the ongoing extinction crisis.

They would like Mark to go away, truths are unpalatable.

The defeated State LNP have passed anti-protest laws to silence climate awareness.

To the core, they are an attack on hard won civil liberties, drawing the ire of many in the legal community.

Labor, pussyfooting, aren’t in a hurry to reverse the slippery slope.

Mark was a host on a recently acclaimed TV series.

His knowledge and presentation of the north coast’s forests is unrivaled.

During the catastrophic 2019 bushfires he was praised by Radio National’s Geraldine Doogue as a standout commentator on the unfolding crisis.

Powerful forces are out to silence his voice.

He will triumph through this.

Such are truths.

He’s our David Attenborough.

Regards,

Warren TINDALL,

Bellingen.