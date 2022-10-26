OPINION: Protection of nesting seabirds

DEAR News Of The Area,

NOT only do we have to protect nesting seabirds from dogs, vehicles, predators and human disturbance, but also very importantly their food supply is severely threatened.

The over issue of commercial licences for harvesting of sand worms and pippies has severely restricted their food supply on Australian beaches and must be addressed by Council and NPWS!

Migrating and nesting birds depend on readily available food for their hungry chicks and the nutrition to give them the energy to fly thousands of kilometres!

Regards,

Ziggy KOENIGSEDER.