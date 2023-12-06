OPINION: Put wind turbines off coast of Sydney



DEAR News Of The Area,

LOVE reading your newspaper each week.

I am somewhat amused by Zali Steggall, the Member for Warringah, challenging misinformation about the likely impacts these offshore wind farms would have on sea life.

If she is so pro-wind farms and supports the Labor government’s climate ideology, then Zali Steggall should have the courage of her conviction, and encourage them to be built in her own electorate, namely Manly and the Northern Beaches of Sydney.

She and most of the other Teal political representatives display total hypocrisy as they don’t want any interference in their own backyards

She should be focusing on her own electorate rather than putting her nose into matters of concern to the constituents of Port Stephens.

Regards,

Gary HALL,

Corlette.