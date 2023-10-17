OPINION: Renewable energy? Not in my backyard!

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE current furore surrounding the proposed offshore wind farm demonstrates just how difficult it will be for any government to implement a timely transition to clean energy.

It has become clear that although most people profess to be in favour of the transition to

renewables, few are comfortable with having the necessary generation and transmission infrastructure located anywhere near them.

Most will say things like “this is not the right place” or “it should be somewhere else”.

Of course, nobody is prepared to suggest specifically where the “right place” should be because they realise that their suggestion is simply not feasible, or the residents of “somewhere else” will be just as strongly opposed as they are.

I have questions and reservations about the local offshore wind farm project but I am prepared to consider the objective assessments as they take place.

Who knows, we might even come to the conclusion that the possible detrimental social and environmental effects of renewable energy generation and transmission are not as bad as the detrimental effects of global warming?

Regards,

Col NICHOLSON,

Hawks Nest.