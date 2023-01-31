Opinion: Restrictions for Jimmys Beach

DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAVE been made aware of a newly erected sign at Jimmys Beach, indicating more restrictions to those on restricted licences, but allowing commercial fishers access, and an area designated Cultural Significance.

I would like to know when this decision was made and what consultation took place with the Hawks Nest community.

I also have a connection with this area as I have frequented this area for almost 70 years, and I believe, far longer than some or possibly all of the commercial fishers.

As regards the cultural area, I truly don’t know who has advised the Council here, but that area has come and gone with huge seas over the seven decades that I am aware of.

If it is to do with damage to dunes by 4WD, then this fades into insignificance when Great Lakes Council removed millions and millions of cubic metres of sand from Deadmans, an enormous sandhill which took millions of years to form, and that the previous Great Lakes Council took fifteen years to demolish.

All that sand today causes havoc by silting up the river and bay and also is responsible for covering weed beds and dive sites in the bay.

I purchased my restricted beach licence on 7 December 2022 and was not made aware of any changes.

Furthermore, on checking MidCoast website on 1 January 2023, there were no changes to Jimmys Beach access.

I cannot walk to Yacaaba Headland and I will now be unable to sustain my quality of life, fishing up towards Yacaaba.

However, commercial fishers are allowed to continue their operations, pillaging the bay of fish, destroying weed beds and choking infantile fish.

It’s unfortunate for those who are unable to access this area due to some incapacitation and one hopes that MidCoast Council does the right thing and reassesses this ill thought decision, so that my tradition and quality of life is restored.

Regards,

John ALTERATOR,

Hawks Nest.