OPINION: Rising anti-Australian groundswell



DEAR News Of The Area,

THERE seems to be a huge groundswell of citizens who are appalled about all things Australian.

They seem to be able to conjure up outrage on virtually any subject and will take to the streets to demand change to most things that seem to be working quite well without outside interference.

I’d like to offer some advice which may help them overcome their intolerance.

As the sole source of their problems is Australia, I suggest they relinquish their passport and citizenship and take their outrage to any other perceived paradise that would truly benefit from their citizenship.

May I suggest Angola, Bangladesh, Iraq, Suriname or Haiti just for starters.

Once they’ve helped them fix their problems they may wish to return to Australia and be a little more content with the country they despise.

Protest is fundamental to democracy but as most agitators don’t seem to have a clue as to the history behind their current project, why don’t you just stay home?

Regards,

Ron STRAUCH,

Arrawarra.