OPINION: Save the White Booyong

DEAR News Of The Area,

THERE’S a small patch of White Booyong Lowland Subtropical Rainforest growing on what was Mackays farm at the end of Mackays Road.

This had been saved by the family ever since they settled the area.

Some of these trees would be 200 to 800 years old.

It’s about a hectare in size.

These forests only grow on alluvial and basalt soil at low altitude in NSW.

There is no other forest like it left in Coffs valley that I know of.

There are some on Bellingen Island and some on the low alluvial land in Dorrigo NP.

To be in these forests when they are seeding is a bit like fairyland as the seeds have a wing on them which acts like a helicopter when the seed is falling.

There would have been a forest of this type on the better soils of Coffs valley.

You’d think this small area could be saved if not, large White Booyong will never be seen again in Coffs valley.

This area is now owned by the main roads for our bypass road, and their planning puts off ramps right through the forest.

They have bought a property at Upper Kalang below Killiecrankie to replace this subtropical rainforest.

There may not be any White Booyong in it.

The White Booyong forest has been destroyed nearly totally by the settlers’ clearing for farming and dairying in the rich soil.

In the Big Scrub near Lismore nearly all has been cleared and less than one percent survives.

The small patches that are left have been saved by caring individuals and caring government workers.

The last ten years has seen most of the environmental laws weakened or ignored and only some pollution laws enforced.

It would be good to know the plant list for the replacement at Killiecrankie.

If it has many White Booyong (Heritiera trifoliolata) I would congratulate them.

If not another, rare part of our environment is gone with a whimper, no protection and no more for the species anywhere else.

Regards,

Charlie ENGLAND,

Coffs Coast.