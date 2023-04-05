OPINION: Sesame Street it is not!

DEAR News Of The Area,

BROUGHT to you by the letters ‘F’ and ‘U’ and the number 69, Sesame Street it is not!

I’ve just got home from seeing ‘Avenue Q’, the CHATS production at the Jetty Memorial Theatre and wow!

Absolutely amazing.

A fantastic show!

The talent on that stage is beyond words – perfect acting, perfect singing, perfect staging.

Seriously, you would think this is a Sydney or Melbourne production.

But no… all the performers are home-grown local talent and they give it their all.

The music is catchy and the lyrics – sometimes a little saucy – are heartfelt and so current with themes that’ll make you laugh out loud one minute and really cheer for the underdog the next.

And then there’s the puppets (and puppeteers) for whom I would award Tonys and Oscars and Grammys if only there was a category for them.

Wonderful show but only on until Sunday 9 April.

So, get down to the Jetty Theatre for a night of hilarious fun…SO NOT suitable for children!

Do not let this show get past you.

Go and see it!

Regards,

Penny DENNIS,

Coffs Harbour.