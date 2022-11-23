OPINION: Support the wishes of the community

DEAR News Of The Area,

I SAW Gurmesh Singh in the NSW Parliament (online) raving on about the Jetty Foreshore scheme your paper published last week on the centre spread.

It showed a great resident and Council-supported proposal.

Gurmesh was critical of the published presentation.

He wants his own way with the money grabbing Government community space rip off.

He should be told to support his community’s wishes… clean up Hearnes Lake…and don’t even think about doing something corrupt with the greedy developers supporting the NSW Government’s Jetty Foreshores proposal.

Regards,

Alan PIPER,

Woolgoolga.