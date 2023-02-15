OPINION: Swept Under The Carpet

DEAR News Of The Area,

I was concerned to see local State MP Gurmesh Singh recently voicing his opposition to ‘campers’ at the Jetty foreshore, and expressing his desire for the closing of a loophole that exists – that which prevents Council Rangers from issuing fines or ‘move on’ directions to campers on RailCorp land.

Today’s nomads are often the victims of the overpopulation frenzy – some of them having spent years ‘on the road’.

The last thing they want to be doing is spending exorbitant amounts of money being ‘herded into’ overpriced Caravan Parks – especially when they’re already spending significant amounts of tourist dollars during their stays.

Too many people are technically homeless, often because they can’t afford fixed-housing.

Others can’t find suitable fixed-housing due to lack of supply.

All this is exacerbated by demand continually outstripping supply – driven by the taxpayer-funded mass immigration program, and ‘baby incentive’ schemes (‘the frenzy’).

I’d much rather see caravans and campers amongst the greenery at the Jetty, than it becoming a haven for the ‘haves’ (rather than the ‘have-nots’) – overshadowed by multistory monstrosities (those great examples of overpopulation, where humans pile on top of humans).

In the very least, a voice for the homeless is well and truly overdue in this country.

This is a serious and growing issue affecting all ages and races.

And it’s continually being ‘swept under the carpet’ by Federal and State MP’s, hell-bent on upholding their ‘out of sight, out of mind’ approach to their own people.

Regards,

Richie TASSICKER,

Toormina.