OPINION – The constitution cannot be changed without sadly missing agreement and goodwill

DEAR News Of The Area,

SORRY, I cannot agree with Peter Weyling (NOTA 16/6/23) that changing the Australian Constitution is a big deal, although I certainly concede that some of our fellow Australians would subscribe to that view.

In any event it is exceedingly difficult to change without political agreement and goodwill, which is sadly missing in 2023, unlike 1967.

Nevertheless, like any other legal institution, the Constitution does need to be subjected to public scrutiny and updated assessment from time to time.

There was nothing particularly democratic about its creation, nor any need for racial equality in its content.

It was created about the end of the 19th century by four British power brokers, the majority of whom finished up State or Federal politicians (at least two Premiers and one Prime Minister).

It relates solely to British Law seen through the lens of that gross Terra Nullius fiction.

No need for racial equality if one race doesn’t exist.

As to Paul and his advice to the Galatians: thankfully the Constitution is somewhat easier to understand than biblical text, which can hopefully serve to avoid the danger of misunderstanding or even misinterpretation.

However, perhaps a more relevant reference to the subject would be Jesus’s teaching on loving our neighbour, with handy definition of “who is my neighbour” (Luke 10:25-37): or maybe the catch-all instruction to love one another, not just a bit, or even a whole lot, but JUST AS MUCH as we love ourselves.

And for my money, the best way to engage that daunting proposition is to reflect quietly and sincerely on what it would be like to walk in the shoes of the other.

Thank you, NOTA, for providing a venue for public discussion about this very important referendum issue.

Regards,

Gwyn AUSTEN,

Red Rock.