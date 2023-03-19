OPINION: The future for the CBD

DEAR News Of The Area,

IT would seem there is not to be a huge retail future for the CBD.

Sad to say it is my preferred shopping precinct.

The availability for parking spots are diminishing and with the advent of a car parking area being taken for another large development, supposedly to provide employment for six hundred workers.

Where are they going to park like so many so-called developments which will supposedly enhance the CBD?

There will be fewer retail outlets because parking is catastrophic already.

It would seem little consideration is given to this problem, in many cases the people making these decisions have parking provided when in this area.

Kindest regards,

Ann DEANS,

North Boambee Valley.