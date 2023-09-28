OPINION: Visual impacts will be a nightmare

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE article ‘EDF:Offshore wind won’t go ahead if environmental impact too great’ paints a rosy, albeit delusional picture of the community’s push to get a better outcome from the Commonwealth Government’s consultative processes on its Hunter offshore project.

Sure, the height of the turbines has been capped at 260 metres.

But this is at the behest of the Department of Defence, not the community.

And being only 20 kilometres from the coast, we will see just 30 metres being lopped off the apparent height of each and every structure.

We are likely to see more than 330 structures up to 230 metres tall whilst standing on the coastline.

Literally, you can count on your fingers the number of present structures in Australia that are higher.

Each and every structure is more than twice the height of the largest building in Newcastle.

By far the most deleterious effect on residents in the Port Stephens area will be visual.

It’s a nightmare that, over the next decade, will be unfolding before our eyes.

Regards,

John BROADBENT,

Fishermans Bay.