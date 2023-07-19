OPINION – Voice would be divisive

DEAR News Of The Area,

I IMAGINE you may not publish this letter as the last couple of editions were seen to be biased in favour of Voice ‘yes’ writers.

However, Australia is a democratic country and presumably we are all allowed a voice (bad choice of word) whether it is what others ascribe to or not.

Most community members spoken to (including Indigenous) want an urgent change to the wording of the Preamble to the Constitution.

The preamble change should be presented on its own to Australians at this time.

Community feeling again is that the rest of the Voice will be divisive, a waste of money and won’t help Indigenous people especially vulnerable children living in areas like Alice Springs and Darwin.

Look how divisive this matter has been already.

A lot of people will not speak publicly about the Voice at the risk of being labelled racist when they are not.

We are just concerned that this proposal will be counterproductive and money wasted without helping these little kids.

Regards,

Merrin VAN DARTEL,

Sawtell.