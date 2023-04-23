OPINION: Who do politicians really represent?

DEAR News Of The Area,

THIS is a question we need to ask ourselves on a regular basis.

There are many examples throughout the world where politicians embroil themselves in self interest with little regard to the welfare of their constituents and lack of understanding or care of their responsibilities.

Australia, fortunately for us, is lowly rated but is still included.

Almost every day in the media we see the destruction of life in Ukraine and their conflict with Russia as well as the constant trauma with the mass shootings in the US.

I question the motives behind the megalomaniacs who are front and centre in these issues.

Are they really doing what’s best for their people or just satisfying their hidden personal agendas without a care for the loss of human life?

In the US this year so far there have been 131 mass shootings (this figure will be incorrect by the time this letter is printed) with some 500 people wounded and 193 killed.

Do the maths.

More than one every day.

During the last week there have been two shootings of people who simply went to the wrong address.

Some US Presidents have pleaded with Congress to do something about gun control but the politicians are more concerned about their position than the people they represent.

A support for greater gun control there would surely have repercussions at the ballot box.

A fine example of doing what’s best for self rather than others.

I was disgusted to see Donald Trump a few days ago with his comments about his re-election prospects.

He said quite clearly and openly that if you vote for me “your guns will be safe”.

I often think how fortunate we are to live in Australia where we can feel safe and do not have to live our daily lives in fear.

I find it hard to comprehend someone like Trump pushing his own personal agenda.

I can only imagine how the parents of young children who have lost their lives in shootings might feel.

I have never been a supporter of John Howard but must give him credit for his initiative in the gun buy back scheme in 1996 after the Port Arthur massacre where 35 lives were lost.

Doing what is right and not what is popular is a lesson that all politicians can learn.

Shortly Australia will face a referendum concerning ‘The Voice’.

This is a real opportunity to bring together all Australians but I question the motives of the opposition, both Liberals and Nationals.

David Littleproud, Nationals leader, stated months ago when the Voice was first mentioned that they would not support it without even participating in any consultation.

Peter Dutton has also indicated his opposition.

Do these politicians really believe by not supporting this move they are really doing what’s best for Australia or do they simply not want Anthony Albanese and the Labor government to succeed which would obviously increase their popularity.

I applaud Julian Leeser’s stance over the Voice in doing what he believes is right and being able to tell his young

family that he “stood up for something he believed in”.

Perhaps more politicians should do the same.

Regards,

Bob KENNEDY,

Toormina.