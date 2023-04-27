OPINION: Who has the right of way?

DEAR News Of The Area,

I HAVE a place in the amazing place of Hawks Nest and have been coming here for many years, soon to live permanently.

Every time I drive in off the Singing Bridge and stop at the end of Kingfisher Ave, I can’t help but wonder why we don’t have the right of way.

I think that given there is less traffic coming from Mungo Brush south, there should be a better solution.

Either a roundabout or a give way sign for the cars coming from Mungo Brush, should make the traffic flow better, given the number of cars that turn into and out of Hawks Nest.

Surely many others have thought the same thing?

Thanks,

Frank CARABETTA.