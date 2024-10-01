Orara High clutches regional futsal title in dramatic penalty shootout



ORARA High School’s Under-14 futsal team edged out Coffs Harbour High School in a thrilling penalty shootout to claim the regional grand final at Sportz Central last week, in a match that had hearts racing and nerves jangling until the final whistle.

In a contest marked by tension and high drama, Orara’s young squad held their nerve to triumph 3-1 in the shootout after both teams had battled to a 3-3 stalemate through full-time and extra time.

The victory sends Orara into the next stage of the NSW Combined High Schools competition, where they will face challengers from the Port Macquarie region.

It was a rollercoaster journey to the top.

Orara’s campaign began in less-than-ideal fashion, conceding in the opening minute against South Grafton High. But the team’s resilience quickly surfaced, rallying to secure a comfortable win in the end.

“The boys showed strong heart and determination to secure a come-from-behind win against South Grafton in the qualifying round,” said coach Dean Press.

“It wasn’t the start we wanted, but they didn’t let their heads drop.”

That fighting spirit was on full display in the next round, a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Bellingen High School, where Orara again had to claw back from behind.

“Both teams were fantastic, putting in a massive effort.

“It could have gone either way, but our boys dug deep when it mattered.”

That determination set the stage for a grand final showdown with neighbouring rivals Coffs Harbour High.

After both teams traded goals across a pulsating contest, neither could break the deadlock in extra time, leaving the outcome to be decided by the lottery of penalties.

Orara’s composure proved the difference.

“Raman, Dylan, and Sam all coolly converted their spot-kicks, while goalkeeper Jesse’s crucial save turned the shootout in Orara’s favour.

“The boys banded together and dug deep. They’ve shown so much grit throughout the competition, and that penalty save from Jesse was massive.”

