Orara Valley community engages on placemaking project



COMMUNITY engagement was very encouraging as the interactive Fire to Flourish Placemaking exhibition went on show at the Glenreagh markets on Saturday 2 December.

The aim of the exhibition was to hear and share ideas and spark conversations, all of which was happily achieved.



Project ideas were developed by Masters students in the Department of Architecture at Monash University through ongoing engagement with community members and the Fire to Flourish Clarence Valley team, during a placemaking workshop and surveys in the Orara Valley taken since August 2023.

Placemaking ideas included a hall upgrade in Glenreagh to accommodate better food security for locals day-to-day and during crisis, and a community bus stop for youth safety and engagement.

Other ideas included reviving the old rail trail and underutilised stations, and multi-purpose horse stables for the recreation grounds.

Many locals were excited about the different designs and plans presented, as well as the process.

All of the ideas, while centring on Glenreagh, have the capacity to be adapted across the Valley so that a strong network of places and spaces can better support locals through different times.

The exhibition was an opportunity for residents of the Orara Valley to provide feedback on these designs.

People were also keen to share other important community projects in public spaces that weren’t in the students’ designs.

Fire to Flourish welcomes applications proposing additional placemaking ideas, and community members will be asked to vote on a shortlist of projects in March 2024.

Orara Valley residents are also being asked to decide on how they want to vote on the ideas.

Go to the Fire to Flourish Clarence Valley Facebook page to ‘have your say’ and for more info on how to get involved.

By Andrea FERRARI