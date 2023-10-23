Orchestras combine to celebrate 100 Years of Disney

A HUMDINGER of a concert is promised with the Coffs Harbour City Orchestra and Coffs Coast Youth Orchestra collaborating for the first time to perform 100 Years of Disney on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October at Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

“For the first time ever, the Coffs Coast Youth Orchestra is joining our city’s very own orchestra for a fabulous concert of music that has featured in Disney films over the last 100 years,” Coffs Harbour City Orchestra spokesperson Cath McIntyre told News Of The Area.

There are two performances – the first at 6pm on Saturday 21 October and the second at 2pm on Sunday 22 October – both to be held indoors at Coffs Harbour Racecourse.

“We can’t wait,” she said.

To bring a celebratory feeling to the concerts, the organisers have chosen a dress-up theme and invite the audience to don a suitably Disneyesque outfit for the occasion.

“We encourage patrons to dress up as their favourite Disney character and have some wonderful prizes as well as a lucky door prize at the Sunday matinee,” said Cath.

There’s a single ticket Season Pass to next year’s Sunday Concert Series at the Regional Conservatorium up for winning, along with Birch Carroll & Coyle (BCC Cinemas) donating some double passes to give as prizes to promote their screening of the 100 year Disney film later in the year.

Coffs Harbour City Orchestra Creative Director Tim Egan and Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium Executive Director Patrick Brearley will be sharing the conducting during the performance.

This special concert will be one of Pat’s final concerts, with his last performance on October 29 as part of the Conservatorium’s Sunday Concert Series, beginning at 1pm.

Pat has made the decision to hand on the baton to new and fresh ideas and will be taking leave from 30 October as he transitions into his new career chapter.

Further information regarding the Disney concert can be provided by contacting Tim Egan, Conductor and Artistic Director, Coffs Harbour City Orchestra on 0418 515 617 or Patrick Brearley, Executive Director, Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium on 02 6652 1592.

By Andrea FERRARI