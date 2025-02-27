Original Tea Gardens Ferry named as finalist in national award



THE Original Tea Gardens Ferry has been listed as a finalist in the Tourism category of the 2025 Australian Small Business Champion Awards.

“When I found out last week, I was stunned, it did not even register right away that this is a national-level award,” owner/operator Kerrie Jeffreys told NOTA.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“To think our lovely ladies of the Bay are being recognised on a national level is a fantastic tribute to our entire team, from Skipper Gary, Deckhand Annie and the day-to-day crew, to the behind-the-scenes legends making magic happen.”

The ferry company has been operating between Tea Gardens and Nelson Bay for 30 years.

Kerrie joined the team in September 2022, after her international tourism work dried up in the face of COVID-19.

Initially offered the post of general manager, she subsequently bought the company.

Having had family living on one side of the Bay or the other for decades, she feels a strong connection to the region.

Kerrie and the crew have worked tirelessly over the past two years to grow the business, and provide and maintain a service that bolsters the economies of Tea Gardens and Nelson Bay alike.

“The vision has always been clear: to keep our historic vessels running for the enjoyment of generations to come,” Kerrie said.

Award winners will be announced at the end of March at The Star in Sydney’s glittering Darling Harbour.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

