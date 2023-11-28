Osteoporosis: A silent bone breaker

A CONDITION of fragile bones which fracture easily, over one million people in Australia have osteoporosis.

There is a fracture every three minutes.

One in two women and one in three men over 60 will have an osteoporotic fracture.

There is a lack of awareness around osteoporosis – the disease is not diagnosed and treated in the majority of cases even after a fracture.

Osteoporosis is a silent disease, and the first sign is a fracture.

Risk factors include being female, increasing age, a family history of osteoporosis, poor diet, low vitamin D, menopause before 45 years of age, long term steroid use, an overactive thyroid, rheumatoid arthritis, and treatment of breast or prostate cancer.

Early detection by bone mineral density testing and adequate treatment can prevent fracture and preserve mobility and independence.

Treatment involves dietary modifications to include calcium rich foods like milk, leafy green vegetables and tofu, along with calcium tablet supplementation if needed.

Medications to improve bone density include bisphosphonates (alendronate, risedronate, zoledronic acid).

Depending on the type it can be given daily, or once a week or monthly.

A dental check-up is essential before starting bisphosphonates and calcium and kidney function should be assessed prior to starting treatment.

Alternative treatment of osteoporosis is a six monthly skin injection of Prolia (denosumab) which also requires a dental check and kidney function assessment.

Exercise is an essential vital component of prevention and treatment of osteoporosis.

Weight bearing exercises and supervised resistance training improve bone density.

Avoid sudden movements at the waist and toe touching and sit-ups if you have weak bones.

By Dr Vaibhav TYAGI, Geriatrician