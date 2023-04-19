Our Water Our Future survey closes soon

MIDCOAST Council is encouraging anyone who hasn’t had their say on the future of the region’s water to do so while there’s still time.

An online survey asking people for input into where their water will come from in the future, how much wastewater will be recycled and the impact on their bills will close at 11:59pm on Sunday 16 April.



Council’s Executive Manager of Water and Systems, Marnie Coates, said there had been a great response so far but she urged more community members to complete the survey.

“The input we receive is going to inform our long-term water strategy, which will guide how we manage our water and sewer services over the next 30 years,” said Ms Coates.

“We have to decide how we can increase the amount of water we provide to the community in the future.

“Do we build a dam or a desalination plant?

“Do we consider supplementing our supply with purified recycled water in years to come?

“These are big decisions that involve the whole community so we want people to think seriously about them, consider the needs of future generations, and most of all, have their say.”

To complete the survey, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/our-water-our-future

Ms Coates said while the survey was closing soon, it wouldn’t be the last chance for people to provide feedback.

“From here, we’ll consider the input we’ve received from all our engagement activities alongside the modelling and analysis we’ve been doing to identify a preferred path for the strategy.

“The draft strategy will then be presented to our elected councillors to be endorsed to go on public exhibition.

Once it’s endorsed, the public will have 25 working days to provide submissions.”

The community will be invited to view the draft strategy and provide feedback once it has been placed on exhibition.

People are encouraged to click the ‘Follow’ button on the Our Water Our Future page to stay up to date with the strategy as it continues to develop.