Outdoor cinema at Fly Point Park to screen Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

A BUMPER lineup of events for Youth Week 2023 will conclude with the screening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at an outdoor cinema in Fly Point Park, Nelson Bay on Saturday 29 April.

The free screening will run from 5:30 to 8:30pm, with all local families encouraged to attend.

Port Stephens Council Acting Mayor, Councillor Giacamo Arnott said Youth Week is a celebration of the amazing young people who live in our community

“Youth Week is organised by young people for young people. It provides an opportunity to share ideas, showcase talents and have a say on matters important to you,” said Councillor Arnott.

“Community connection, participation and celebration are the foundations of this year’s program which include native gardening workshops, chill out zones at our ‘Youth Week Lounges’, outdoor cinema events, and an inaugural ‘Active Fest’ where young people can get active with sports activities,” he continued.

Council’s Vibrant Places Coordinator Amber Herrmann said the Port Stephens Council Youth Strategy 2020 to 2025 was developed in partnership with young people across Port Stephens and helped shape priorities for the future.

“Our Youth Strategy provided genuine insights into the priorities and values of young people across our community.

“With these priorities in mind, we continue to work on new opportunities to engage our youth in decision making for their place.

“Youth Week is a really good way to promote these messages and make sure the voices of our young people are heard,” said Ms Hermann.

“We want to hear their views on local issues, topics of concern and raise the profile of young people across our community. We encourage all youth across Port Stephens to come along and get involved in this year’s events,” she added.

Many of Council’s Youth Week events were made possible thanks to funding from the State Government, through the NSW Government’s Community Sport Rebuild and Recovery Package and NSW Government School holiday break program.