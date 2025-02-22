Oyster grower vents frustrations at pollution in Beer Creek to Council



SECOND-generation-oyster grower James Ford addressed Council at last Thursday’s general meeting with concerns of pollution in Beer Creek, Nambucca Heads, a tributary of the Nambucca River.

Mr Ford told Council he had conducted his own investigations over the past few months to determine the cause of an abnormally high death rate in young oysters in one of his leased areas, on the river and adjacent to Beer Creek.



He found that bubbles in Beer Creek could be followed up to an outlet entering the creek at the Dipper in West Street, Nambucca Heads.

Mr Ford believes the bubbles indicate the presence of detergents and other pollutants.

“For the last six to eight months, I have reported this to Council and tried to work with Council in getting a fix,” he said.

“I have reported this to every government body, i.e. EPA, Fisheries, Food Authority, Local Land Services, Environmental Defenders Office, but all say they have no power and the responsibility lies with Council.”

According to Mr Ford, Council conducted testing but at the time could not find evidence of the pollution he had detected.

He said he was informed that for further testing to be undertaken, he would need to prove beyond doubt that it was this pollution affecting his oysters – something he said was impossible to do.

Mr Ford described being frustrated that Council would not investigate his claims further, stating that a prime oyster lease he holds is at stake with huge and costly impacts on his business.

Mr Ford provided multiple photographs in an attempt to show evidence of the pollution he was reporting and suggested a possible cause could be “illegal house (grey water) connections”.

Council resolved to receive a report into possible pollution events in Beer Creek and their impact on the oyster industry.

Mayor Gary Lee acknowledged Mr Ford’s frustration in the matter and asserted that after conducting multiple tests, Council was also frustrated at not being able to find the source of the pollution in question.

Both parties agreed to work together to resolve the situation, even if a solution involved the participation of the EPA.

By Ned COWIE

