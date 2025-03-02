OzFish tackles rubbish at Bonville Creek boat ramp



OZFISH Coffs Coast Chapter is rallying locals to join a Clean Up Australia Day event at Bonville Creek boat ramp in Sawtell.

The clean-up is on Sunday 2 March and will kick-off at 9am for two hours.



OzFish will have a gazebo set up on-site supplying free protective gear, gloves and bags for the event.

From fishers to nature lovers, first-time volunteers to clean-up veterans, or simply someone who wants to protect the environment, locals are encouraged to take part.

“OzFish events bring together passionate locals who care about the environment, offering a great opportunity to meet like-minded people and learn more about how we can all do our part to protect our natural spaces,” Project Officer Alacia Cockbain told News Of The Area.

Clean Up Australia is the nation’s longest running and largest national day of environmental action and is celebrating thirty-five years of bringing local communities together to improve and conserve the environment.

OzFish Unlimited, a not-for-profit charity dedicated to restoring and protecting Australia’s waterways, is hosting and supporting clean-up events across the country – tackling harbours and estuaries, rivers, beaches, and lakes. Every piece of rubbish removed makes a difference in creating healthier habitats, healthier fish, and better fishing, says the organisation.

Bonville Creek is not just a popular fishing and recreation spot, it’s a vital part of the local ecosystem, home to a diverse range of marine life, bird species, and native vegetation.

Unfortunately, pollution, litter, and marine debris threaten the health of these waterways, impacting fish habitats, water quality, and the overall beauty of the area.

To learn more about OzFish, visit its website at ozfish.org.au/clean-up-australia-day.

By Andrea FERRARI

