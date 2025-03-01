Paddle out to farewell surfing identity Charles Bruce



THERE is no greater honour the surfing community can confer on recently departed surf buddies than a paddle out.

It is fitting that as the season changes into autumn, a paddle out to commemorate the life and times of Charles “Chikka” Bruce will take place on Sunday 2 March at Emerald Beach.



Chikka died a year ago but his story begins at Maroubra Beach, his childhood stomping ground, where he embraced surf culture as a way of life.

He and his soon-to-be wife Cheryl, envisioned a future on the Mid North Coast after visiting the area in 1975.

It was a port of call in the midst of their world travels.

Once married they returned to buy their “forever home” at Avocado Heights; starting a family and putting down their roots in that sweet spot between Moonee and Emerald Beach.

Chikka had an uncanny knack of turning acquaintances into friends and friends into bosom buddies with his affable demeanour and endearing manner.

So many people claim that they were Chikka’s favourite, simply because he made you feel as though you were the most important person in the world.

He was an amazing father to Jess and Simone, spending time with them at the beach and going away on weekends for Pony Club.

By extension, he became a wonderful “Pop” to all four of his grandchildren; Ty, Kyama, Jett and Zayden.

Close friend and neighbour Joe Woods told News Of The Area, “Surfing was always more enjoyable when Chik paddled out with his infectious positivity.

“You could not help but smile, even if you were having a shocker.

“When the surf was terrible, you’d rock up and check it, and he would say, ‘Don’t look at it, just go out. You won’t regret it’, and we never did. Especially when we got to surf and chat with Chikka.”

The paddle out will commence around 8am from the Emerald Beach Boat Ramp.

Weather permitting, there will be a sausage sizzle afterwards and a petition to sign, asking Council for a plaque or seat in his honour.

Updates on the day will be posted to social media.

By Kim SATCHELL

