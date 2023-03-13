Palm Lakes supporting local students with $500 donation Myall Coast Myall Coast News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 14, 2023 Tea Gardens Public School principal Mark Clemson receives the donation from PLR Tea Gardens Bar Committee president John Gray. THE Palm Lakes Resort Tea Gardens Bar Committee has donated $500 to the Tea Gardens Public School to assist the school in purchasing books for the students. The presentation was made by the President of the PLR Tea Gardens Bar Committee, Mr John Gray, to the Principal of the Tea Gardens Public School, Mr Mark Clemson at Happy Hour on 10 March 2023.