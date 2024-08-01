Panthers beat Roosters in top of the table clash



SAWTELL Panthers have signalled their premiership intentions, knocking off ladder leaders the Nambucca Roosters 26-16 in their top of the table clash at Rex Hardaker Oval.

Much of Sunday’s heavyweight contest was a defensive grind from the get-go as both teams flexed their muscles and brought the required intensity.

The Panthers were all over the Roosters at the start, rattling them with big hits, before a try against the run of play from Dane Saunders saw the visitors take a 6-0 lead after ten minutes.

The try sparked Nambucca into action, with their defence cranking into gear and shutting down the Panthers attack.

The game was a defensive stalemate in the first 20 minutes, with brutal defence from both sides worthy of a top of the table clash.

The Panthers broke the shackles after half an hour courtesy of Dean Wearing running onto a kick to lock the scores at 6-6.

The home side were soon in again, as Corey Willis crossed to give the Panthers their first lead of the match.

Sawtell added to their lead just after the halftime siren, with a penalty goal from Willis sending them into the break at 14-6.

The Roosters struck first in the second half, as Brody Simon barged over the line three minutes in to cut the lead to 14-10.

A Roosters player was sent to the sin bin just minutes later, which allowed the Panthers to extend their lead to 16-10 after a penalty goal.

The Panthers started to gain the ascendancy, winning the territory battle, but despite the one-man advantage they couldn’t cross the line.

Another penalty goal took their lead to 18-10 with 20 minutes to go.

The Panthers defence was outstanding throughout the second half, shutting down the vaunted Roosters attack and forcing them into errors.

Despite this defensive pressure, the Roosters set up a grandstand finish with Jack Margetts scoring with eight minutes to go – cutting the Panthers lead to 18-16.

It was Sawtell’s Robert Brilley who then rose to the occasion, chasing down a kick into the in-goal to score with five minutes to go.

This took the lead out to eight before a last-minute penalty goal.

Panthers captain-coach Sam Johnstone said it was a massive win against the ladder leaders on the eve of the finals.

“We spoke about it all week where we wanted to get a good tough win and launch our finals season, and I think we did that,” he said.

“We know we have to beat them in a couple of weeks to win the grand final, so we played a really tough brand of footy.

“They are a good football side; we just got the chocolates today and played tough and backed our defence.

“We haven’t lost a game at home all year and it’s a fortress for us, and that’s why it’s really important… to lock in second spot and get a home semi-final.”

By Aiden BURGESS