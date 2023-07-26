Park Beach Mens Bowling Club

THURSDAY Mens Triples / Fours 20/07/2023

L Frail, D Cating, B Garner d T O’Halloran, A Dorrington, D Hull

N Spies, B Jones, I Pricie, P Standaert d G Spies, S Jones, S Campbell, P North 29 – 9

J Groat, A MCInerney, B Moore, S Hollis d K Williams, W Moore, T Bennett, J Wills 23 – 15- 15

T Allen, R Harris, R Banwell, M Benham d K Olgivie, C Williamson, P Lilly, R Lane 28 – 16

R Alford, H Major, P Booth, P Rambow d C Hansen, C Brian, W Grimshaw, C Holland 28 – 11

J Murtas, P Jenkins, G Howard, D Hyde d D Wilson, G Skinner, K Watts, J Swan 19 – 16

A Taylor, N Dean, M Berube, J Bishop d C Jones, K Cooks, G Bugden, K Morrison 19 – 14

J Grant, G Houlihan, J Long d L Heenan, R Beaumont, G Williams 20

R Wisely, M Star, J Brett d P Woodsell, J Lowndes, L Morris 22 – 16

B Odmark, K Kaaden, R Aitken d S Kindred, S Bloomfield, G Kindred 25 – 14

J McLeod, G Wallce, P Newman d R Kelly, A Pike, L Boekeman 25 – 20

C Weatherall, D Valentine, T Erskine d R Orton, S Bailey, R Shephard 41 – 7

J Eding, H Katala, G Colman d D Barnard, R Ryan, M Hodge 20 – 15

D Powell, R Douglas, L Miles d T Cooper, D Burridge, M McCabe 23 – 15

Vic Watkins Memorial Shield

Thirty-six teams took to the greens in memory of loyal and loved Club member Vic Watkins who passed away after a short illness over two years ago. Wife Joan and son David presented the Vic Watkins Memorial trophy to the winners from Victoria Bernie & Julie Jones and Georgie McInerney.

Winners: Bernie & Julie Jones and Georgie McInerney

2nd P Weir, B Fitzpatrick & C Sheridan

3rd J Groat, T Welsh & C Sherrin

4th G Colman, T Rhodes, G Duffy

5th K Kaden, L Clancy, R Wisely.

Congratulations to the Mens Bowls committee on a great day of bowls honouring Vic.

By Bruce WORBOYS