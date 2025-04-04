Park Beach Men’s Bowling Club Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - April 4, 2025 MIXED Triples Tuesday 25 March 2025 T Brown, J Clarke, S Jones d W Grimshaw, N McVicar, B Worboys 22 – 8 J McLeod,C Heogh, D Hull d M England, E Kidd, C England 20 – 12 C Hansen, M Finn, M Flint d V Valentine, C Weatherall, R Alford 25 – 15 P Lilly, W Moore, R Oakley d D Catling, R Douglas, R Wisley 17 – 16 G Williams, P Elliott, R Beaumont d K Bienefelt, K Elliott, M Miller 14 – 6 D Powell, S Macca, B Nicho d M Berube, P Toy, K Morrison 21 – 11 S Kindred, GJ Meyer, K Kaaden d S Clouten, T Aarts, R Coffey 22 – 15 Rosco, Y Smidth, B Johns d L Clancy, D Domjohn, S Willis 20 – 14 Triples Thursday 27 March 2025 J Eding, H Katala, G Coleman d G Pallister, B Napper, D Barnard 22 – 10 D Catling, B Garner, B Trotman d C Hansen, Houto, M Flint 21 – 17 A McKee, M Finn, D Wilson d J Lowndes, L Goodacres, H Major 32 – 7 J Thorn, D Valentine, T Erskine d M Hopes, R Ryan, M Honge 38 – 10 G Williams, R Beaumont, G Hinsley d C Brian, B Walmsley, R Kelly 30 – 12 W Grimshaw, J Robinson, P North d B Lollback, M Ashford, B Smith 21 – 15 T Lainchbury, D Powell, G Power d G Williamson, D Powell, D Hull 16 – 14 By Todd BROWN