Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club

WEDNESDAY 28th June

L Clancy, V Slater, E Denner, C Sheridan def B Bodel, S Stirling, R DeMeio, J Slater 20/13

D Walsh, J Kennedy, K Blow, J Stirton def J Rodwell, C Venturi, D Walsh, B Johns 19/18

S Davies, R Crestani, I Docker def S Betts, E Blanton, J Camm, J Brown 23/17

M Trengove, C Sherrin, M Monck def C McVicar, Pat Watts, M Watt 31/16

J Farrell, D Futcher, S Hancock def G Flakelar, M England, C Garrett 24/19

P Quinlan, J Long , J Hollis, L Loadsman drew with A Oak, V Maher, M Gudgeon, K Cutmore 14/14

AM Taylor, C Keogh, G McInerney, def H Illingworth, T Rhodes, R Jupp 15/14

J Watkins, C Treharne, P Poulton, Y Schmidt def B White, M Long, R Wallace, P Garner 30/3

Mixed Pairs Friday 30th June

D Futcher, R Lane def D & S Hancock 22/11

C Venturi, L Clancy drew with C Treharne, S Campbell 6/6

A Stone, R Douglas def T Kellahan, S Watt 27/17

K & T Blow def C Keogh, R Oakley 22/10

S & P Standert def L Kellahan, M Watt 33/7

T Rhodes, G Duffey def P Poulton, E Kidd 28/5

R Jupp, L Loadsman def J Clancy, C Cutt 27/19

J & B Jones def P & J Grant 21/19

G McInerney, T Coffey def N Zorko, B Thwaites 18/6

R Aitken, B johns def D Walsh, S Bailey 18/16

M & C England def J & J Boyd 25/12

J Camm, C Sherrin def L & P McLean 17/12

By Mandy TRENGOVE