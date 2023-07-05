Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 5, 2023 Club Singles Champion Christine Sheridan for the 2022-23 year. Chris has won the Club Singles, Pairs and Major Consistency; and Mid North District Singles, Pairs and Fours. WEDNESDAY 28th June L Clancy, V Slater, E Denner, C Sheridan def B Bodel, S Stirling, R DeMeio, J Slater 20/13 D Walsh, J Kennedy, K Blow, J Stirton def J Rodwell, C Venturi, D Walsh, B Johns 19/18 S Davies, R Crestani, I Docker def S Betts, E Blanton, J Camm, J Brown 23/17 M Trengove, C Sherrin, M Monck def C McVicar, Pat Watts, M Watt 31/16 J Farrell, D Futcher, S Hancock def G Flakelar, M England, C Garrett 24/19 P Quinlan, J Long , J Hollis, L Loadsman drew with A Oak, V Maher, M Gudgeon, K Cutmore 14/14 AM Taylor, C Keogh, G McInerney, def H Illingworth, T Rhodes, R Jupp 15/14 J Watkins, C Treharne, P Poulton, Y Schmidt def B White, M Long, R Wallace, P Garner 30/3 Mixed Pairs Friday 30th June D Futcher, R Lane def D & S Hancock 22/11 C Venturi, L Clancy drew with C Treharne, S Campbell 6/6 A Stone, R Douglas def T Kellahan, S Watt 27/17 K & T Blow def C Keogh, R Oakley 22/10 S & P Standert def L Kellahan, M Watt 33/7 T Rhodes, G Duffey def P Poulton, E Kidd 28/5 R Jupp, L Loadsman def J Clancy, C Cutt 27/19 J & B Jones def P & J Grant 21/19 G McInerney, T Coffey def N Zorko, B Thwaites 18/6 R Aitken, B johns def D Walsh, S Bailey 18/16 M & C England def J & J Boyd 25/12 J Camm, C Sherrin def L & P McLean 17/12 By Mandy TRENGOVE