THE prestigious Aleta & Co Master Pair was recently held at Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club. Players from around the State and Queensland competed with the winners being Wendy Wilson & Gail Crompton (Hamilton Qld); .2nd Joan Woodford and Carol Dodds (Park Beach); 3rd Janice O’Reilly (Cardiff) & Valda Slater (Park Beach); 4th Maureen Smith & Kerryanne Moroney (Pottsville); 5th Janine Brown (Park Beach) *& Debbie Quick (Sth Tamworth); 6th Judy Monck & Lynne Tarrant.

Photo is of winners with sponsor Aleta Stephens and staff.

Social bowls 19.7.23 A Oak, F Moore, L McLeod 16 d J Farrell, C Sherrin, E Denner 15; C Sheridan, M Long, K Blow 22 d AM Taylor, A Worboys, B Johns 11; D Futcher, M England, G McInerney 20 d S Davies, P Watts, R Jupp 17; H Ilingsworth, B Bodel, e Kidd,T Rhodess 14 d A Sykes, J Kennedy, M Gudgeon, J Bishop 13; L McLean, V Maher, J Slater 16 d P Quinlan, J Long, S Hancock 12; E Blanton, d Hargraves, K Blake 15 d G Staunton-Latimer, J Hollis, R Crestani 14; A McConachy, P Poulton, T Welsh 19 d C McVicar, J Camm, V Slater 13; L Clancy, Y Schmidt, R De Meio, Loadsman 17 d C Venturi, C Garrett, C Jones, K Cutmore 16.

Open Pairs 21.7.23 S & P Staendart 22 d C & I Price 12; T & M Monck 14 d D Hargraves & Y Schmidt 11; M & S Watt 18 d G Duffy & T Rhodes 15; S Bailey D Walsh d C Venturi, L Clancy 11; R Douglas, G McInerney 21 d S Jones, S Campbell 10; J & S Hollis 27 d C & N McVicar 6; N & D Low 21 d R Jupp, L Loadsman 12; V Slater, R Oakley 23 d J & B Jones 15; J Clancy, C Cutt 27 d M & C England 10; D Futcher, R Lane d Christine & Judy 12; L & F Houlihan 34 d L Mah, J Ashelford 9; S & D Hancock 22 d C Sherrin, J Camm 12; R Hallett, M Van Praagh 34 d L & T Kellahan 10.

Vic Watkins Memorial Day – 36 teams took to the greens in memory of loyal and loved Club member Vic who passed away after a short illness over two years ago. Wife Joan and Joan’s son David presented the trophy to the winners from Victoria Bernie & Julie Jones and Georgie McInerney; other placegetters 2nd P Weir, B Fitzpatrick & C Sheridan; 3rd J Groat, T Welsh & C Sherrin; 4th G Colman, T Rhodes, G Duffy; 5th K Kaden, L Clancy, R Wisely.

By Trish WELSH