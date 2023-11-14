Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club

CONGRATULATIONS to Chris Sheridan the District State Singles Champion for the third year in a row.

Social bowls Wednesday 8th November

M England, J Rodwell, B Johns def M Gudgeon, L McLean , R Crestani 21/13

S Meyer, J Clarke , E Denner def D Allen, J Farrell, S Hancock 22/15

J Boulton, M Trengove, M Watts def I Robinson, C Venturi, V Valentine 30/10

C Treharne, S Betts, K Dunn def A Oak, E Kidd, D Hargraves 29/7

AM Taylor, B Bodel, R Jupp def T Thorn, D Futcher, H Hardwick 17/13

J Kennedy, P Poulton, K Blow, L McLeod def H Illingworth, M Long, P Garner, C Jones 20/8

Mixed pairs Friday 10th November

M & C England def D Futcher, R Lane 19/11

M Berube, G S-Latimer def K & T Blow 13/12

A Orr, D Lindner def C Keogh, D Hull 21/13

S Bailey, D Walsh def R Coffey, C Cutt 23/12

P Janes, J Pennell def A Stone, J Phillips 13/9

By Mandy TRENGOVE