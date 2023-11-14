Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 15, 2023 Chris Sheridan District State Singles Champion. CONGRATULATIONS to Chris Sheridan the District State Singles Champion for the third year in a row. Social bowls Wednesday 8th November M England, J Rodwell, B Johns def M Gudgeon, L McLean , R Crestani 21/13 S Meyer, J Clarke , E Denner def D Allen, J Farrell, S Hancock 22/15 J Boulton, M Trengove, M Watts def I Robinson, C Venturi, V Valentine 30/10 C Treharne, S Betts, K Dunn def A Oak, E Kidd, D Hargraves 29/7 AM Taylor, B Bodel, R Jupp def T Thorn, D Futcher, H Hardwick 17/13 J Kennedy, P Poulton, K Blow, L McLeod def H Illingworth, M Long, P Garner, C Jones 20/8 Mixed pairs Friday 10th November M & C England def D Futcher, R Lane 19/11 M Berube, G S-Latimer def K & T Blow 13/12 A Orr, D Lindner def C Keogh, D Hull 21/13 S Bailey, D Walsh def R Coffey, C Cutt 23/12 P Janes, J Pennell def A Stone, J Phillips 13/9 By Mandy TRENGOVE