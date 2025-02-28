Park Beach Women’s Bowls Club

THURSDAY 20th February. 1st round of Ladies Major/Minor Pairs. J Farrell, A Worboys def J Clarke, L McLeod 27-15. Women’s social bowls Wednesday 19-2-25. L McLean, C McVicar, L McLeod def F Gaunt, K Dunn, B Johns 18-15; M Trengrove, P Garner, C Sheridan def B Bodel, Y Hinsley, K Blow 20 -19; E Blanton, A M Taylor, J Pearce-Kennedy def H Illingsworth, C Keogh, Y Schmidt 23-8; J Davies, J Bishop, D Hargraves def N Barker, K Elliott, A Worboys 16-11; J Kennedy, J Rodwell, L Loadsman def V Salmon, J Farrell, V Slater 29-13; A Orr J Woodford/R Demieo def D Futcher, M Watt 18-13. Social Bowls Friday 21-2-25. S Bailey, D Walsh def G Duffey, D Lindner 16-15; A Orr, R Holloway def D Doyle, C Sheridan 17-15; N McVicar, C McVicar def C Keogh, L Loadsman 29-14; T Brown, R Oakley def C Treharne, S Jones 20-15; D Futcher, R Lane def M Cutts, J Murtas 19-18.Brad, Peter, C Cutt def J Rodwell, R Coffey, M Star 18-12.

By Anne ORR