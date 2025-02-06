Parking officers to focus on CBDs and school zones



AFTER concentrating on tourist zones in December and January, MidCoast Council’s rangers are now out and about in town centres and school zones.

In response to community feedback, the Council says monitoring and enforcement of car parking will progressively increase across 2025.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Around schools and in CBDs, enforcement is set to “significantly ramp up” by mid-February.

“It’s not always convenient to follow road signage, but it’s essential for pedestrian and vehicle safety,” said Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell.

“In our CBDs it also helps us share street parking opportunities and allows businesses to attract a greater variety of customers.

“We hope the increased presence of our rangers will be a sufficient deterrent for most drivers.

“A key focus will be educating drivers.”

Later this year, vehicle licence plate technology will be introduced.

Council says this will increase its capacity to monitor parking, vehicles on beaches and unlawful camping.

Fines will still be physically placed on vehicles in line with current practices.

This technology is already being used by a number of councils across NSW.

Revenue from fines will be used to offset the cost of the ranger service.

A portion of the revenue will be absorbed by Revenue NSW in its capacity as the administrator of the fine system across NSW.

Anyone wishing to dispute a fine should contact Revenue NSW directly on 1300 138 118 or +61 2 7808 6940.

This includes if you think you’ve been wrongfully fined or believe you have special circumstances.

You may wish to take evidence such as a photo or video before departing the spot where you were fined.