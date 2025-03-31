Parties at odds over direction of youth crime reform



THE NSW opposition introduced a bill in Parliament last week aiming to crack down on the “escalating youth crime crisis gripping regional communities”.

Member for Oxley Michael Kemp, said the bill offers stronger, more effective measures than the bail reforms recently passed by the Labor Government.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This bill is a direct response to what I’ve been hearing from the community after a 12-month-long campaign,” Mr Kemp said.

“People are sick of weak laws that let repeat offenders run rampant with no real consequences.”

The bill proposes three key reforms:

● Expanding the definition of repeat offences – Serious indictable offences like murder or sexual assault will now be included, not just break and enter or motor vehicle theft.

● Introducing electronic monitoring and a mandatory curfew – These will become standard conditions of bail for repeat youth offenders.

● Revoking bail for breaches – Bail will be automatically revoked if an offender breaches conditions, is charged with another offence while on bail, or interferes with their electronic monitoring device.

● Elevating the voice of victims – Victim impact statements will play a stronger role in court to ensure victims’ experiences are properly considered.

“These are real, practical legislative reforms that will help restore safety and confidence in our communities,” Mr Kemp said.

“Our towns should not have to live in fear because of weak laws.

“This is about giving the police the legal backing they need, standing up for victims, and making sure offenders face real consequences.”

Last Tuesday the NSW Government extended a law requiring a strict bail test for young people accused of repeat car theft and break and enter offences.

The law restricts bail for young people aged between 14 and 18 if they are charged with certain car theft or serious break and enter offences while already on bail for the same type of offence.

It requires a judicial officer to refuse bail unless they have a “high degree of confidence the young person will not commit a serious indictable offence while on bail”.

Originally introduced in April 2024, the law would sunset next month without this extension.

“We can see this law is working and that’s why we’ve extended it – to make sure we break the cycle of youth offending and strengthen community safety,” Attorney General Michael Daley said.

The law will only remain in place until October 2026, after pushback from the Greens and Coalition shortened the extension period.