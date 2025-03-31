Parties power through energy cost-relief measures



SETTING aside more gas for the domestic market or direct subsidies for power bills are being offered by major parties in a pitch for energy bill relief.

Touring coal country areas in the Hunter on the campaign trail, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said coalition plans to set up a domestic gas reserve would bring down power bills and ensure supply.



“Gas is not just used at home, but natural gas is used to generate electricity, and it will be across the economy, not just in households,” he told reporters on Monday.

“Prices will be cheaper under us. Labor’s offering is uncertainty, blackouts, brownouts and much higher electricity and gas prices.”

Labor has already pledged it will provide subsidies of $75 per quarter until the end of the year.

The federal government is also expected to outline plans in coming days to make it easier for homeowners to buy household batteries, according to reports in Nine newspapers.

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said the government had been working to make gas prices come down during its three years in office.

She said the coalition’s east coast gas reserve plan was merely a distraction from the opposition’s proposal to build seven nuclear reactors by the mid 2030s, including one in the Hunter.

“Past performance is a predictor of future performance, and we inherited a bin fire from them, and they’ve opposed every step we’ve taken to reduce gas prices over this term in government,” she told ABC radio.

“We’ve strengthened the Australian domestic gas security mechanism so we can direct gas to be reserved for domestic use if there is a shortfall.”

The opposition leader said there was still support in regional communities earmarked for nuclear reactors for the power plants to be built.

“There is a much higher energy IQ in these communities than what we see in the cities,” he said.

“As we’ve seen in the UK, in the US and in Canada, there’s about almost an 80 percent transfer of jobs from the coal sector across to the nuclear sector.

“So our plan underpins the economic success of our country for the next century.”

While the opposition leader said the gas reserve plan would lower energy bills, he has not given a dollar amount as to how much households would save.

Coalition campaign spokesman James Paterson says the plan to set aside gas meant for exporting for domestic use will bring down energy prices, despite concern from gas companies.

“If that’s necessary to drive the gas into the domestic market, then we’re prepared to resort to fines to drive it into the markets (if they don’t comply),” Senator Paterson told ABC radio on Monday.

“We’ve got hundreds of years of supply under our feet. We just have to take advantage of it.”

Anthony Albanese began Monday in Western Australia, which helped Labor secure victory in 2022.

The prime minister will unveil federal funding of $200 million for an upgrade of a Perth hospital alongside WA Premier Roger Cook.

It’s expected the upgrade will be among several health-related announcements made by Labor this week.

It comes as fresh tariffs set to be imposed by US President Donald Trump threatens to cast a shadow on the election campaign.

The announcement of the tariff expansion on Wednesday has been touted as “Liberation Day” by Mr Trump, with fears Australia could be affected.

Defence Minister Richard Marles said the relationship between Australia and the US remained strong despite the tariff threat.

“The alliance remains fundamentally important in terms of our bilateral relationship,” he told ABC TV.

“We will be focused on our national interest and any arrangements that we do, with any country including the United States, will have Australia’s national interest at the forefront.”

By Andrew BROWN, AAP