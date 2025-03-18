Paterson Golf Club



SATURDAY 15th March

Individual Stableford & Skins Divisional Finals

FIELD | 29 members & 1 visitor.

DIVISION 1 (<15) | Winner Nick Howell (13) 36 Points, Runner Up Mick Mirisch (13) 35 Points, 3rd Place Brodie Thackeray (9) 31 Points DIVISION 2 (16-36) | Winner Michael Shanley (18) 45 Points, Runner Up Paul Howell (17) 39 Points, 3rd Place Greg Sainsbury (19) 35 Points BALL COMP | Greg Kellner (17) 32 Points, Allan Mckinnon (12) 31 Points, Timothy Kiem (8) 30 Points, Glenn Davies (3) 30 Points, Greg Scott (5) 30 Points & Robert Richardson (11) 30 Points. NEAREST THE PIN | 1st/10th - Paul Geddes (11), 6th/15th - Brodie Thackeray (9), 9th/18th - Greg Scott (5) MEMBERS DRAW | No.37, David Singles (28th/30) $30 ($30 carries forward) MEMBERS EAGLES NEST | Brodie Thackeray (9), 15th Hole, 14 Balls SKINS DIVISION 1 WINNINGS | Allan Mckinnon (12) - $130, Mick Mirisch (13) - $110, James Cowled (10) - $40 (inc. NTP), Wayne Stedman (7) - $20 SKINS DIVISION 2 WINNINGS | Brodie Thackeray (9) - $65, Timothy Kiem (8) - $65 (inc. NTP), Greg Sainsbury (19) - $55, Greg Scott (5) $15 UPCOMING EVENTS CALENDAR | 22-Mar Par, 29-Mar Stableford & 2BBB (7:30am shotgun start), 5-Apr Stroke & Monthly Medal, 6-Apr Course Renovations, 12-Apr Stableford (Red Tee Challenge), 14-Apr Masters Monday Ambrose, 19-Apr Stableford & 2BBB, 26-Apr Last Man Standing (7:30am shotgun start). Schedule subject to change By Ramsey VANE-WOOD