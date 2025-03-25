Paterson Golf Club



SATURDAY 22nd March 2025, Individual Par

FIELD | 27 members & 2 visitors.

DIVISION 1 (<15) | Winner Stephen Watson (13) 3 Up, Runner Up Greg Scott (5) 1 Down, 3rd Place Nick Howell (12) 1 Down DIVISION 2 (16-36) | Winner Greg Sainsbury (18) 3 Up, Runner Up Michael Croucher (19) 2 Up, 3rd Place Stuart Heathwood (16) Square BALL COMP | Stefan Stasziewicz (26) [Magnetic Island CC] Square, Paul Howell (16) Square, Andrew Woodley (16) Sqaure, Stephen Pilgrim (17) 1 Down & Paul Bennetts (23) 1 Down. NEAREST THE PIN | 1st/10th - Stephen Watson (13), 5th/14th - Greg Sainsbury (18), 7th/16th - Greg Scott (5) MEMBERS DRAW | No.36, Jackpot, $88 MEMBERS EAGLES NEST | Unclaimed - 1 Ball By Ramsey VANE-WOOD