Paterson Golf Club



SATURDAY 21st December

Individual Stableford & Kevin Rudd Trophy

FIELD | 31 members & 1 visitor.

DIVISION 1 (<15) | Winner Darren Egar (5) 40 Points, Runner Up David Bambach (11) 40 Points, 3rd Place Wayne Stedman (11) 38 Points DIVISION 2 (16-36) | Winner Noah Bambach (28) 43 Points, Runner Up Robert Radin (21) 39 Points, 3rd Place Brian Rohr (25) 39 Points BALL COMP | Allan Mckinnon (12) 38 Points, Christopher Burg (13) 37 Points, John Walker (11) 37 Points, Stephen Watson (14) 36 Points, Andrew Parkinson (4) [Maitland] 36 Points, Peter Nicholson (14) 36 Points, Denis Crossman (21) 36 Points, Glenn Davies (6) 35 Points, Robert Richardson (12) 35 Points, Michael Shanley (19) 35 Points & Michael Croucher (19) 35 Points. NEAREST THE PIN | 1st/10th - Greg Scott (4), 5th/14th - Darren Egar (5), 7th/16th - Robert Richardson (12) MEMBERS DRAW | Jackpot - No.40 - $284.50 MEMBERS EAGLES NEST | Unclaimed - 3 Balls KEVIN RUDD TROPHY | Low Markers 504 Points def. High Markers 458 Points UPCOMING EVENTS | 28-Dec Stableford & 2BBB, 4-Jan Stroke & Monthly Medal, 11-Jan Par, 18-Jan Stableford & Skins Qualifiers 1st Round, 25-Jan Stableford & Skins Qualifiers 2nd Round. Schedule subject to change By Ramsey VANE-WOOD