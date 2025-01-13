Paterson Golf Club



SATURDAY 11th January

Individual Par

FIELD | 34 members & 3 visitors.

DIVISION 1 (<15) | Winner Nick Howell (13) 5 Up, Runner Up Chris Zawirski (7) [Branxton] 3 Up, 3rd Place, Mick Mirisch (15) 3 Up DIVISION 2 (16-36) | Winner Paul Howell (18) 3 Up, Runner Up Denis Crossman (21) 3 Up, 3rd Place Greg Sainsbury (20) 2 Up BALL COMP | Wayne Stedman (9) 2 Up, Stephen Watson (14) 2 Up, David Bambach (10) 1 Up, Andrew Woodley (17) 1 Up, Paul Geddes (11) 1 Up, Ramsey Vane-Wood (9) Square, Michael Shanley (19) Square, John Walker (10) Square, Allan Mckinnon (12) Square, Peter Griffin (16) 1 Down, Glenn Davies (5) 1 Down, Peter Nicholson (14) 1 Down, Greg Kellner (17) 1 Down. NEAREST THE PIN | 2nd/11th - Wayne Stedman (9), 6th/15th - Ramsey Vane-Wood (9), 8th/17th - David Bambach (10) MEMBERS DRAW | Gary Kellehear- No.44 - $161.13 ($161.12 carries forward) MEMBERS EAGLES NEST | Unclaimed - 6 Balls UPCOMING EVENTS | 18-Jan Stableford & Skins Qualifiers 1st Round, 25-Jan Stableford, 2BBB & Skins Qualifiers 2nd Round, 1-Feb Stroke & Monthly Medal, 8-Feb Stableford, 15-Feb Stableford & Skins Qualifiers 3rd Round, 22-Feb Stableford, 2BBB & Skins Qualifiers 4th Round. Schedule subject to change By Ramsey VANE-WOOD