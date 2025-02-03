Paterson Golf Club



SATURDAY 1st February, Individual Stroke & Monthly Medal

FIELD | 32 members & 4 visitors.

DIVISION 1 (<15) | Winner & Monthly Medal Brodie Thackeray (11) 61 Nett, Runner Up Ramsey Vane-Wood (8) 65 Nett, 3rd Place David Curry (5) 65 Nett DIVISION 2 (16-36) | Winner Paul Howell (17) 61 Nett, Runner Up Michael Shanley (19) 67 Nett, 3rd Place Noah Bambach (22) 68 Nett BALL COMP | David Bambach (10) 66 Nett, Paul Langley (15) 67 Nett, Craig Deamer (8) [Sanctuary] 67 Nett, Luke Glendenning (11) [Maitland] 67 Nett, Allan Mckinnon (12) 68 Nett, Brian Rohr (22) 68 Nett, Stephen Pilgrim (17) 69 Nett, Wayne Stedman (8) 70 Nett, Glenn Davies (5) 70 Nett, Shaun Heffernan (3) 70 Nett, James Cowled (11) 70 Nett, Graeme Valentine (10) 70 Nett, Lee Hunt (11) 70 Nett, Benajmin Curry (8) [Wyong] 70 Nett. NEAREST THE PIN | 1st/10th - David Curry (5), 7th/16th - Luke Glendenning (11) [Maitland], 9th/18th - Robert Richardson (11) MEMBERS DRAW | No.27, Paul Langley (7th/36), $72 MEMBERS EAGLES NEST | Unclaimed - 8 Balls By Ramsey VANE-WOOD