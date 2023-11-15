PBL Awards recognise life saving action

SPECIAL congratulations go to all the Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) Award nominees for the week.

Sarah Foister, PBL coordinator for Karuah Public School told News Of The Area, “At Karuah Public School, Positive Behaviour for Learning continues to bring together our whole school to create and promote a supportive, safe, and positive learning environment.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Community PBL enhances this environment by bringing together and including our wider community.

“Our school values of ‘Respect, Responsibility and Pride’ are the building blocks of our explicitly taught PBL lessons and each week these lessons are shared with our community.

“For many years we have seen the positive changes and benefits that PBL brings to our students within school and also within the community.

“We are proud to be a part of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL initiative and its ability to reinforce our school values and celebrate the outstanding students we have at Karuah Public School,” she said.

This week’s nominees

– Ryder Fuller of Raymond Terrace Public School has not only displayed his PBL values but helped to save a life in doing so.

While camping with his family Ryder noticed a young girl face down in the water.

He acted immediately to raise the alarm with nearby adults.

The girl was rescued and resuscitated by public and then ambulance staff.

After time in hospital she has recovered and may not have if not for Ryder’s quick actions.

Ryder will always hold a special place in the hearts of the young girl’s family.

– Kylahni Ferguson of Irrawang Public School was nominated for a PBL award for helping a new student on the bus.

She ensured they felt safe and that they got off at the right stop.

– Grahamstown Public School’s Mia Lawrence was nominated for a PBL Award for always being willing to assist others and constantly taking initiative to help out around the classroom and playground, whether it’s picking things up, making spaces safe or helping those who are upset or hurt.

Mia has also been a positive role model for students integrating from the support unit by making them feel welcome and working with them on learning tasks.

– Irrawang High School’s Vice-Captain Ellie Winter-Wilbow was nominated for her outstanding representative of the school on the recent CAPA tour, always helping and displaying a positive attitude.

Ellie was also instrumental in helping the recent Year 12 Halloween fundraiser to be one of the best ever held at the school.

– Hunter River High School student Washington Wacando has been nominated for being an outstanding representative of the school’s Clontarf Academy and wider community.

– Salt Ash Public School’s Evie Carleton was nominated for always being polite and showing kindness towards her peers, staff and visiting teachers to the school.

– Mackenzie Pearson of Medowie Public School was nominated for encouraging her peers.

On an excursion to Taronga Zoo, Mackenzie supported her peer who was scared of reptiles.

She helped them into the enclosure, prompted them and created a little game as they were looking at the animals to distract them whilst giving them positive reinforcement.

– Grayson Stoimenoff of Seaham Public School was nominated for supporting a younger student on the school’s new fixed equipment.

The younger student was struggling on the bars.

Grayson ensured the younger student was safe as he encouraged and supported him.

– Karuah Public School student Joshua Manton was nominated for taking initiative to assist with setting up and packing away at an end of year sport presentation.

The team at the NOTA congratulates all the PBL nominees, especially Ryder for his quick life saving actions.

By Marian SAMPSON